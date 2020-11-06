Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €43.00 by Independent Research

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.80 ($48.00).

VOS opened at €32.75 ($38.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.23 million and a PE ratio of -13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.66. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 52-week high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

