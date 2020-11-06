Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.80 ($48.00).

VOS opened at €32.75 ($38.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.66. Vossloh has a one year low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a one year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $575.23 million and a PE ratio of -13.04.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

