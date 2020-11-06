Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €86.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.67 ($93.73).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €71.80 ($84.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84. Sixt SE has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

