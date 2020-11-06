NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €22.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.10 ($34.24).

Get NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) alerts:

NOEJ stock opened at €28.38 ($33.39) on Wednesday. NORMA Group SE has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a market cap of $904.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.