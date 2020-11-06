NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €22.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.10 ($34.24).

NOEJ stock opened at €28.38 ($33.39) on Wednesday. NORMA Group SE has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a market cap of $904.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93.

About NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

