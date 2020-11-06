Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €36.00 Price Target

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.10 ($34.24).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €28.38 ($33.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $904.26 million and a P/E ratio of 132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47. NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €42.06 ($49.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.31.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

