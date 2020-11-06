Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) a €54.00 Price Target

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.83 ($73.92).

Get Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at €66.45 ($78.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €62.45 and its 200-day moving average is €62.57. Nemetschek SE has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.