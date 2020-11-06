HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,179,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 35.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

