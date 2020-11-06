-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.16). Twin Disc posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $5.10 on Friday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 53.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

