-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

NYSE:CCO opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $459.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

