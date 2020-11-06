TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.49. TTEC posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,369 shares in the company, valued at $865,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,665 shares of company stock worth $1,285,570. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,461,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in TTEC by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 321,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 194,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. State Street Corp raised its position in TTEC by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

