Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

In other Q2 news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,051.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,508,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,269 shares of company stock valued at $35,241,451 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,655 shares during the period.

NYSE QTWO opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.57.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

