Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%.

RCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after acquiring an additional 668,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 375,898 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 65,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

