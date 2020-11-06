Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,854,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $206,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,533 in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TechTarget by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TechTarget by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 296,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

