Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CAE reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAE.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $397.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.56 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%.
CAE opened at $18.37 on Friday. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.48.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in CAE by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 143,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CAE by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CAE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,132,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CAE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.
