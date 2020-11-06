Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CAE reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $397.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.56 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised CAE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

CAE opened at $18.37 on Friday. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in CAE by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 143,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CAE by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CAE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,132,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CAE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.