Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BioLineRx Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Earnings History and Estimates for BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Contrasting Saul Centers and CareTrust REIT
Financial Comparison: Cadiz versus Essential Utilities
Reviewing Panhandle Oil and Gas & Sundance Energy Australia
Head to Head Analysis: Vedanta versus United States Antimony
Comparing AutoNation and FFP Partners
AXA SA PT Set at €18.80 by UBS Group
