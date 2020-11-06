Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.04.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average of $174.58. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,859.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

