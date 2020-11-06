Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) – Desjardins reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.77. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.77 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.80 million.

In other Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) news, insider Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) acquired 9,700 shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.02 per share, with a total value of C$106,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,928. Insiders purchased 27,385 shares of company stock valued at $295,659 in the last three months.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

