Cormark Weighs in on TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS Co. (T.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.94.
TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.
