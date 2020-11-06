Cormark Weighs in on TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS Co. (T.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.94.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$23.03 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

