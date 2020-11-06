Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $185.00. The company traded as high as $215.72 and last traded at $215.68. Approximately 3,567,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,703,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.49.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROKU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,265,448.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $45,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,317 shares of company stock valued at $55,237,613 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 225.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Roku by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

