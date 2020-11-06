Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Up 7.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $69.97. 2,394,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,500,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.23% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

