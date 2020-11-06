Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $397.84 and last traded at $397.43, with a volume of 605548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.14.

The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.21.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $141,233,590. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.48.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

