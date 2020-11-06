Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.50. The company traded as high as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 512289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.54.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -4.33.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

