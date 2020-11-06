Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.14. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 3,955 shares.
The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.88.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
