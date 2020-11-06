Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1,761.39 and last traded at $1,755.58, with a volume of 116964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,650.21.

The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,530.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,478.96. The stock has a market cap of $1,199.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

