Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $184.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $156.34 and last traded at $156.17, with a volume of 11902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.65.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,896 shares of company stock worth $1,973,237. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

