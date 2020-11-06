StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. StepStone Group traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 3199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STEP. CIBC raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $14.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in StepStone Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

