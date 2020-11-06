New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. New York Community Bancorp traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 89880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 571,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

