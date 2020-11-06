Kevin Rountree Purchases 1,376 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree purchased 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61).

Shares of GAW opened at £108.60 ($141.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.86. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,564 ($46.56) and a 52 week high of £112 ($146.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,487.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.46%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target (up from GBX 8,000 ($104.52)) on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

