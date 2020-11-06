Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €63.00 by Berenberg Bank

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.87 ($72.79).

ETR:VNA opened at €59.10 ($69.53) on Wednesday. Vonovia SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.50.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

