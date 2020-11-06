Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€232.00” Price Target for Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV)

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) received a €232.00 ($272.94) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz SE (ALV.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Get Allianz SE (ALV.F) alerts:

ALV stock opened at €166.94 ($196.40) on Wednesday. Allianz SE has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €172.96.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.