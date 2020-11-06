HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €68.00 by Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.57 ($64.20).

Get HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €49.84 ($58.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.13. HelloFresh SE has a 52-week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52-week high of €56.40 ($66.35).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.