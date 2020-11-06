Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $340.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $340.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.56. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $343.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 39.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

