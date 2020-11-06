EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) PT Raised to $73.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NPO opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $68.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

