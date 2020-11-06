Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of FPRX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.88. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 579.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 345,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

