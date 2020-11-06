Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

