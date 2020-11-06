FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $121.00 at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

FMC opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

