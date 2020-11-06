Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVNS. ValuEngine raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $41.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

