ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $14.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

ANGI opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 358,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,538,997.15. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,498,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,350,822. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at $27,900,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at $13,978,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $13,011,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $11,482,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $11,052,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

