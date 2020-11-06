Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Buy

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $238.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

Generac stock opened at $230.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. Generac has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after buying an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after buying an additional 668,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after buying an additional 332,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Generac by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares during the period.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

