GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. GREE has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through GREE Platform, App Store, and Google Play; and develops and operates messenger games for Facebook and LINE. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

