Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) to Buy

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

