Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INUV. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

INUV opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Inuvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

