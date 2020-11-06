Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.
Shares of PEAK stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
