Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

