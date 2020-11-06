MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

MX opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 242.18%. The business had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 75,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 837,000 shares of company stock worth $11,874,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 45.5% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 140.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.