Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Hold

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPRE. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,415 shares of company stock worth $229,050 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Green Plains by 11.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 171.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $262,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.