Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $41,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 674.7% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

