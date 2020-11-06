Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €87.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.84 ($98.64).

FME opened at €71.02 ($83.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.92.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

