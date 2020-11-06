Head to Head Comparison: ProSight Global (PROS) & The Competition

ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) is one of 90 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ProSight Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProSight Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSight Global Competitors 1094 3347 2836 218 2.29

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.62%. Given ProSight Global’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProSight Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% ProSight Global Competitors 1.37% 4.62% 1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million $38.89 million 8.47 ProSight Global Competitors $12.85 billion $2.64 billion 100.59

ProSight Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProSight Global competitors beat ProSight Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

