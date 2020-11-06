SVB Leerink Comments on Veracyte, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veracyte in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

In related news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $1,883,502.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,305.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,735.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,268. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

