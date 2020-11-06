KeyCorp Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $122,000. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.